PRESCOTT, ONTARIO — The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, the self-discharging, 35,000 ton bulk carrier that spent six days aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway is moored at the Port of Johnstown, just north of Prescott, Ont.
The Canada Steamships Line freighter was freed, Oct 12, after discharging some of its cargo onto a barge, and getting pulled free by several tug boats.
The ship ran aground late in the evening of Oct. 6, on the west side of Galop Island near Cardinal, Ont.
Seaway navigation was slowed and occasionally halted while a salvage plan was worked out and then support vessels were brought into place.
Veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom reported on Twitter that the Paul J. Martin was in port for repairs.
