PAUL SMITHS — After a nearly two-year delay, Paul Smith’s College honored a combined 66 inductees on April 23 as part of the college’s inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Hotel Saranac.
The Hall of Fame idea was initially proposed to the college in 2018 when a committee consisting of nine members formed to brainstorm ideas, develop operating procedures, and compile a list of both living and deceased nominees for approval.
The committee members were made up of representatives of alumni, faculty, and staff. It was agreed upon that, after 75 years since the first class at PSC matriculated, the HOF would have to do some “catch up,” and it took nearly two years to advance to the selection of the inaugural 66 inductees. There were 34 honorees for 2020, including three couples, and 32 honorees for 2021, including two couples.
Among those who were honored included keystone faculty members, college administrators who played critical roles in establishing the foundation of the college, longtime staff members who went above and beyond their roles to enhance the student experience, and college founder Phelps Smith.
Many of the honorees present, as well as the extended family members who attended as representatives of deceased honorees, expressed their appreciation for having been selected to the HOF.
“It was especially heartwarming to see the adult children of the Paul Smith’s College, many of whom grew up on the campus during their formative years, spending a few minutes together at the event,” said Jim Tucker, Paul Smith’s College athletic director and HOF committee member. “So many of these adults haven’t seen one another in the past two or three decades, but their experiences growing up on the campus and sharing so much common time on the lakefront, in the woods, or on daily bus rides to and from school bonded all of them together.”
The HOF committee honors individuals from five distinct categories: faculty and administrators, distinguished PSC staff, distinguished alumni, athletics, and community partners/friends of the college. This allows for the opportunity for anyone who has made significant contributions to the past or present success of the college to be eligible.
For many of the honorees, the event was the first time in years they had stepped foot into Hotel Saranac. For decades, Paul Smith’s College and the hotel were synonymous, with the college managing the lodging property as a full-service hotel. To be welcomed back and honored in the renovated ballroom provided for a memorable event.
To review the current list of inductees and learn more about the Hall of Fame criteria, visit paulsmiths.edu/alumni/hall-of-fame/.
