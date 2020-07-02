MASSENA — Pavilions at the Massena Town Beach are now open for the season, but with restrictions on the number of people present.
Up to 50 people can be accommodated at the center and right side pavilions, while the left side pavilion can accommodate 20 people.
The cost for pavilion rental is $50 for the day.
The Massena Town Beach had opened in mid-June, while the pavilions had temporarily remained closed. Beach hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lifeguards daily. Concessions are open from noon to 2 p.m. to start the season.
Beach parking is $5 per vehicle, and recreation officials encourage the use of exact change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.