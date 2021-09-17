OGDENSBURG — Concerns were raised about staffing at the Ogdensburg Police Department by the president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.
Speaking at the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night, Justin Polniak, a police officer and president of the PBA, said that he and his union are concerned about mixed messages in the media coming from city hall about potential job cuts.
“No less than once a week our members are forced to read of potential drastic cuts to our police department by our mayor and reinforced recently in an article by our city manager. We are being told this is ‘posturing’ in the continued battle with the county. The anxiety and stress caused by this continued ‘posturing’ where we are used as pawns is unfair. We have enough things to worry about in our daily work, please stop adding this to it,” stated Polniak.
This ‘posturing’ has directly caused a patrolman with 12 years of experience and was the School Resource Officer to transfer to another local department, according to Polniak. He added that they have received verbal support from a number of councilors, but they still lack appropriate staffing in their view.
“If we have the support of the majority of the council like they are verbally telling us, and they will not cut our department then why does it seem as though this plan is not being executed. This council passed a budget for 2021 to fund 23 police officers. We currently have 19. One of which has been injured and will be medically retiring and one of which is injured and is on modified duty. This leaves 17 working bodies,” said Polniak.
Not moving forward with the process to bring the department up to 23 positions has caused the union’s “trust to waver.”
“Is it that the council passed the budget to save face and act as though they were supporting 23 positions, then directed the city manager privately not to fill them? Or does the council truly believe it is funding the 23 positions but the city manager is not fulfilling council’s wishes and instead leaving them vacant because those are his wishes?” Polniak asked, “We are merely asking for the result of the process that you all voted for to be executed and to get our current vacant positions filled.”
Polniak said that if some positions were filled, they may have to go through the academy so the current department would still be understaffed until they were trained.
“Please at least give us some hope that reinforcements are on the way. I think we have proven that we are dedicated to tirelessly protecting this community but we need this council’s support to accomplish this goal together. Please provide the support we need so that we can continue to support and protect the Ogdensburg community,” concluded Polniak.
In response, City Manager Stephen Jellie stated that everyone in the city is concerned about public safety and that everyone in the city is also concerned about improving the “financial wellness and economic stability of the city, which in its current state contributes significantly to the high level of crime that exists today.”
“It is irresponsible to ignore that. 100 additional police officers alone will not fix the crime in the city nor will 100 police officers alone fix the economic stability of the city. The City must continue to make significant investment in public works, public infrastructure and economic development and that is going to require the fire and police departments unions to accept that staffing resources will not be maintained at previous levels and continuing to remind the citizens of Ogdensburg of the crime problem is helpful or beneficial in any regard,” stated Jellie. “For many years the city funded public safety at over 60% of the total city budget, that is not reasonable or sustainable and the city cannot improve itself overall if that continues that imbalance.”
He said that the comments made by Polniak are “theatrical and based only on his limited knowledge of how city government works.”
“He has the benefit of only concerning himself with one organization and generally refuses to accept that everyone in the city is working hard, very hard. Instead of continuing to beat the drum for more staffing, perhaps it is time the PBA recognize the fiscal realities required to save the city and begin working collectively to revive the city. The city has new leadership, with new philosophies and new priorities, and it needs a police department that accepts, embraces and executes to that end. Fear mongering, protecting the past and prioritizing individual concerns over the community will no longer work for the City of Ogdensburg,” concluded Jellie.
