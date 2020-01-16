PBS announces launch of ‘American Portrait’

WATERTOWN — PBS has announced the launch of a new multiplatform experience that will allow people throughout the country to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today.
“American Portrait” will feature user-generated content captured through video, photo, and text submissions shared directly from everyday people across the United States.
Through social media and other digital campaigns, WPBS will encourage north country residents to submit stories for consideration.
Aligned with PBS’s 50th anniversary celebration this year, it begins as a platform for user-generated content participation and is envisioned to encompass publishing, short form content, classroom engagement, a web miniseries, public art installations, live events and, in January 2021, a nationally televised documentary series on PBS stations.
While people can directly upload their content to www.pbs.org/americanportrait, community and local leaders will also be recruited to help their family, friends and neighbors — from all walks of life and backgrounds — share their stories.
