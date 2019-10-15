Peaceful paddling on the Raquette River 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Sheila Cerwonka paddles upstream Tuesday on the Raquette River from Ives Park in Potsdam to view the remaining foliage and bird watch. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Lawrence Wdt Daily Photos St. Lawrence County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Church community to rally in support of soldier diagnosed with brain cancer Jefferson County Court activity for Oct. 15 Incumbent, deputy mayor vie for Alexandria Bay mayoral seat Ritchie gets funding for new Morristown roadway Peaceful paddling on the Raquette River Watertown man accused of driving on, tearing up lawn Another retailer recalls American cheese over metal fears Former North Country Housing Council staffer charged with theft of more than $8k Most Popular Watertown contractor owes thousands after string of unfinished jobs Massena woman sentenced to weekends in jail for death of grandson Cargo ship freed after nearly a week stuck in the St. Lawrence Calcium woman accused of tackling and punching woman, taking her cell phone Canton traffic Stop leads to mobile meth lab bust
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.