On May 11, the Canton Pee Wee Girls Lacrosse program showed their support of five graduating seniors on the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team in a special graduation ceremony.
Graduating seniors missed Canton’s graduation as a result of participating in the first round of NCAA play on May 13.
The PreK through 6th grade Canton Pee Wee Association players helped create a tunnel for the graduating seniors to proceed through on their way to the special graduation ceremony held on SUNY Canton’s turf field. Congrats to the graduates Emily Vogt, Casey Pelton, Olivia Scott, Erin Grandaw, and Samantha Dayter.
