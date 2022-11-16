POTSDAM — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to federal prison for transporting two undocumented Mexican citizens from Potsdam.
Juan Francisco Izalde-Bautista, 34, of Hershey, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to six months in prison for unlawfully transporting two Mexican citizens who were illegally present in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.