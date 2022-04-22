Penny the porcupine will soon have a new home, one that is more than 2,800 miles away from where he was found as a baby and raised at Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation, Ogdensburg.
On April 27, Penny will be driven to the Rosamund Gifford Zoo, Syracuse, by Shannon M. Demers and her wife, Katie Maloney, operators of Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation, 5852 State Highway 37, Ogdensburg, to make the long, cross-country trip on a flight the next day to where he will spend the rest of his life at the San Diego Zoo.
Penny’s trip was supposed to have taken place last week, but issues with a Delta Airlines flight out of the Greater Rochester International Airport fell through, and that’s when the Syracuse zoo stepped up to make the trip to San Diego happen.
At the San Diego Zoo, Penny will be their new educational animal ambassador, according to Nicki Boyd, the zoo’s curator of applied behavior.
“Animal ambassadors help us educate guests about wildlife and the importance of conservation by voluntarily participating in on-grounds presentations, going to schools, children’s hospitals and adult daycare facilities,” said Boyd.
After Penny makes the trip, zoo workers will start the process of building a relationship with the animal, which could take some time, according to Clint Lusardi, wildlife care manager for the zoo.
“Penny will join the San Diego Zoo as soon as he arrives and clears his quarantine period. We’ll observe his behavior, build a trusting relationship and start training with positive reinforcement. Guests will be able to see him in educational presentations when he is ready, which may take some time,” said Lusardi.
His new home will be in the zoo’s all-new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, which is an expansive 3.2-acre environment just recently opened on March 11, according to Boyd.
“We are very excited to welcome Penny to Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo. This area is really geared toward inspiring the next generation of wildlife conservationists and we know Penny’s presence will help do that,” she said.
PENNY’S JOURNEY
Just over a year ago, Penny was found in the mouth of a Yorkshire terrier, about the size of a baseball.
A baby porcupine, just two days old, Penny had survived the inquisitive dog, his quills had hardened just enough to protect and keep him safe while sending the terrier to the vet, according to Demers who is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator through the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
The purpose of Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation is “to educate, rehabilitate and release.”
That baby porcupine, whom they originally thought was a female but is really a male, was named Penny. The name stuck regardless of gender.
“Penny was brought to us in April of last year, he was found in a dog’s mouth. When I got him he was about the size of a baseball. So he was really tiny, he was just born. So I hand-raised him and he bonded with me, which we don’t want to happen and he’s an absolute sweetheart. If I let him go, he would walk up to somebody, possibly hurt somebody or he would get hurt,” said Demers.
Penny acts like how a domesticated cat or dog would. He likes his belly rubbed and Demers often petted Penny like she would a dog, with no fear of being stuck with quills. She even sticks pieces of vegetables in her mouth and Penny would take it from her.
Demers would routinely pick Penny up and has taught the porcupine to give high-fives.
Demers said she never thought that Penny would eventually be making his home in San Diego or being named an animal educational ambassador at its zoo. This happened after Demers posted photos of Penny on a Facebook page dedicated to zoo keepers and she received over 20 inquiries from zoos across the country looking to obtain Penny.
“We were completely overwhelmed, we actually had no idea what to do,” said Demers, who selected the San Diego Zoo to be Penny’s new home, “He’s a special guy.”
Lusardi said Penny was seen by one of their wildlife care specialists and they felt he would be a great addition to the zoo.
“The San Diego Zoo’s newest habitat, Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, is home to a North American porcupine already so we felt Penny would be a great fit,” he said, “We were drawn to Penny because we felt he could really benefit from a place like the San Diego Zoo with wildlife care specialists and veterinarians that can truly meet the needs of his species.”
Penny will also be part of a breeding program while at the zoo, said Boyd.
“We plan to introduce Penny to our female North American porcupine in hopes of breeding in the future,” she said.
Next spring, Demers and Maloney will make a trip out to the West Coast to visit Penny.
SUMMIT WILDLIFE REHABILITATION
For Demers, the creation of Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation began after a snapping turtle was hit by a car in front of her house on State Highway 37 over three years ago.
“I kind of started into animal rehabilitation by accident. I had a call from a friend that a possum was hit by a car and the babies were on the sidewalk still alive. By the time I had gotten there they had passed. That same day a snapping turtle was hit by a car in front of my house. I wanted to help this time. As soon as I started cleaning his wound he calmed right down as if he knew I was helping and even gave me a smile,” said Demers, who works at Kimro’s Medicine Place, Ogdensburg, as a pharmacy technician.
Since that day with the loss of the possum babies and the rehab of the snapping turtle nearly three years ago, Demers began taking in small animals that had been injured or orphaned and bringing them back to health.
“Basically get animals healthy again to be released back into the wild,” said Demers, “We take bunnies, squirrels, opossums, mink or weasels, amphibians, snakes and turtles. I don’t take birds because most birds are migratory and you need a special federal bird license.” The most animals they had ever cared for at once is 19.
One of the more exotic animals they have cared for was a flying squirrel.
Behind her garage, she built a small building to house the animals. Powered by solar panels, the structure is heated in the winter as well as cooled with air conditioning in the summer months. Inside there are roughly 10 cages of varying sizes to house the different animals. The length of time they are there depends on each case.
“It depends on if the animal has an injury and how severe it is. If its an orphan, we keep them until they are big enough to be on their own. So like rabbits, they can be released when they are very young, like the size of a human’s fist, but squirrels and possums you’ve got to wait for them to get a little bigger,” said Demers.
Currently, Summit is caring for a squirrel named Mister who is the center’s educational animal ambassador. Mister has a tooth condition that requires his front teeth to be trimmed every several weeks. Due to that condition and since the squirrel has grown too close to Demers, Mister is a non-releaseable animal and lives in the building, complete with an indoor nest and tubes that allow him to roam into a cage attached to the outside.
Recently, they took in two baby squirrels, victims of the recent windstorm in the area who had their nest blown out of a tree and destroyed. The brother and sister squirrels were named Lilo and Stitch.
It’s a labor love for Demers and Maloney, who use their own money and donations from the public to keep the wildlife rehabilitation center open.
“We have many wonderful donors that support us. We have people make monetary donations, several people that donate groceries and supplies. We have also had friends throw fundraisers for us and we have several throughout the year,” said Demers.
More information on Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation can be found on their Facebook page.
If anyone comes upon an injured animal or has found orphaned baby animals they can contact Demers through Facebook on the rehabilitation center’s page, send her an email at demersshannon@yahoo.com or contact her at (315) 323-1374.
Summit is currently caring for a squirrel named Mister who is the center’s educational animal ambassador. He is pictured eating a strawberry. Photo provided by Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation
