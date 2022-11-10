CANTON — About two dozen people showed up at the town board’s regular meeting to express alarm about the Rich Road solar project.
If approved and completed, the solar and storage project will be on more than 1,500 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
EDF Renewables, the company developing the 240-megawatt solar farm just south of the village, has sent out notifications that it plans to file an application for the project on Dec. 15 with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
The Office of Renewable Energy Siting holds sway over large projects in New York.
Paula Jensen-Moulton said the project’s name is misleading since it encompasses seven roads in total.
She said she is concerned that most community members would not benefit from the project.
“Everyone should benefit if everyone can see it,” she said.
Richard W. Grover directed his comments to the audience rather than the board.
Nothing will happen, Mr. Grover said, unless the community organizes.
When the 750 kilovolt line was built the community organized, he said.
That organization was able to get a portion of the line moved, he said.
Frank Maroney, who lives on the Irish Settlement Road, said the project would damage property values.
“What about neighbors?” he asked. “They (their property) are not going to be worth anything.’
People leasing their property to EDF say it is for their retirement, Mr. Maroney said.
“They don’t know that they screwed their neighbors,” he said.
Councilor James T. Smith said that the town had established a solar law that gives the council a good deal of say over the smaller community solar projects.
“We have been told plenty of times that most of what is in that law, the state of New York will consider to be non-substantive. Our solar law is going to have very, very little impact on the larger projects,” Mr. Smith said.
Mr. Smith held up a binder an inch or two thick saying it was his file on EDF.
“I am very, very glad to see you,” he said to the audience. “We’ve talked about it every meeting. I have stated we are going from an agricultural community to industrial. We need the whole community to decide where we should go. It is not up to just this board.”
Councilor Robert J. Washo said he was also glad to see people at the meeting.
“We have been hoping for this and trying to get the word out as best as possible,” he said.
He said the town was working on a White Paper that would be posted on the town website and describe the project and its history.
“We wrote a solar law that was forward-thinking, ahead of the curve and applicable to projects of 5 megawatts or smaller,” Mr. Washo said. “This is 240 megawatts and falls under the Office of Renewable Energy Siting Board. And that is another space for you to express your comments and concerns.”
People can go to ores.ny.gov and click on permit applications to find the Rich Road project and make comments.
It will take the community to deal with it, Mr. Washo said.
“We all have to communicate this everywhere,” Councilor Robert T. Santamoor said. “Tell your neighbors, tell your elected officials, your county elected officials, your state elected officials. Nothing will move if we just sit and talk about it here. We need to talk about it everywhere.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.