POTSDAM — An incumbent Potsdam representative will face a Colton town councilor for St. Lawrence County’s District 7 legislative primary at the end of the month.
Legislator Rick Perkins is being challenged for the Republican nomination by Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary.
“I feel like I can do a lot of good for the county,” Mr. Beary said over the phone Tuesday. “I’ve been following the legislature over the years and have been attending meetings on and off, and my main concern is that the legislators rely too much on the opinions of agencies and don’t research matters for themselves.”
Mr. Beary suggested the community’s allegations of corruption at the county Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services would not be as extreme had some of the legislators done research of their own and not ignored the problems until recently.
“Another thing is this methadone clinic,” he said of the opioid treatment program set to open this month in Canton. “I’ve never heard of a methadone clinic put in a building where there are so many government offices.”
The new OTP will be housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310. It will be the county’s first OTP that dispenses methadone.
“I think legislators should have done more research before they signed off on that,” he said.
He said he’s the kind of person “who researches issues and finds out everything I can about them.”
“The legislature needs someone like that,” he said.
He said he also wants to revive service industries across the county, including tourism and restaurants.
He also wants to encourage the county to make better use of its natural resources, including apples, which he thinks could make for good cideries.
“We have some breweries, but no cideries. That would be a good industry to have here with all the apples,” he said. “The legislature should encourage small businesses to valorize the natural resources of the county.”
The county does have a cidery in Massena, Kaneb Orchards, which sells alcoholic cider online all year, and fresh cider, apple baked goods and other treats in season at its Highland Road store.
Mr. Perkins is seeking his third term representing District 7, which covers the towns of Clare, Colton, Hopkinton, Parishville, Piercefield and Pierrepont.
Over the phone Tuesday, Mr. Perkins said he’s running on a platform of fiscal responsibility.
“I want to help keep things fiscally sound,” he said. “Many of us are working-poor, and I want to see that the tax dollars are spent in a responsible way.”
He is also passionate about protecting Second Amendment rights.
“Our Second Amendment is huge to me,” he said. “I don’t think we have a gun problem but rather a people problem.”
He blames the decline of religious and home values for the rise of gun-related violence and drug-related issues.
“We just need home values again because I think we’ve lost that, and we need to start paying attention to people and their needs,” he said.
He stressed that the county needs to continue working on improving DSS, “which we’ve been doing,” he said.
“But it’s a one-sided story out there,” he said. “There’s a reason why some people lose their children, and although there are bad apples, we’ve been doing all we can to weed them out.”
Another of his priorities is working on getting the Multi-Use Trail System connected countywide.
He said he hopes people vote for him because of his experience and decision-making, but also because of his lifelong connection to the county.
“I have the experience, and I think the common sense, to move this county forward,” he said. “I’m born and raised here, and my challenger is not, so I think I have closer values to my constituents. Like everyone in the legislature, I’m trying to make this county a better place to live.”
Early voting locations will be at 42 Maple St., Potsdam, at the site of the former Honda dealership, and 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg, at the Dobisky Center.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25 and 26. Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 21 and 23. On primary day, June 28, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The county legislature’s other primary will be in District 12. Incumbent John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, will be challenged by Renee Azzopardi, of Norwood.
All 15 legislative seats are up for election this year.
The general election is Nov. 8.
For more information, contact the county Board of Elections at 315-379-2202.
