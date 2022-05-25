OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg police say that charges are pending in a case in which a person was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Spring Street residence Wednesday morning.
“We are investigating a domestic incident that occurred at 217 Spring St. There was a victim that was assaulted there, and we do have a subject in custody,” Chief Mark T. Kearns said.
City police were notified of the assault at 8:50 a.m. at the residence.
The victim was treated for serious physical injuries at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
The person responsible for the attack was located later in the morning and is currently being held at the police department.
Chief Kearns said that the victim was struck numerous times with a baseball bat.
Charges were expected to be filed Wednesday, according to the police chief.
City police were assisted by New York State Police BCI, the New York State Police K9 Unit, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney.
