POTSDAM — Clarkson University Associate Professor and Director of Healthcare Analytics Peter Otto has been named professor emeritus for 14 years of exemplary service. He is based at Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus in Schenectady, N.Y.
His areas of academic interest include information systems management, health informatics, decision science, simulation, and data analytics.
Otto is a recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award, the Team-Teaching Award for MIS/IT EMBA Seminar and the Special Merits Award from the Graduate School of Business Administration (GSBA) Zurich. He also was twice awarded the Best Academic Reader’s Article Award from the University Tubingen, the Joint Committee on Management, Springer-Verlag, and GSBA Zurich.
He has published 15 peer-reviewed journal articles, 13 refereed proceedings, and nine refereed book chapters.
Otto also currently serves as a visiting professor at the IESEG School of Management at Lille Catholic University in France
He has been a visiting faculty member in the Executive MBA Program at CEIBS Institute of Business, Zurich, Switzerland; an international visiting research fellow at Massey University in New Zealand; a visiting research fellow at Cornell University’s Department of Applied Economics and Management; an assistant professor of management information systems at the Dowling College School of Business; and a lecturer at the University at Albany School of Business.
Prior to his academic posts, Otto had business, marketing and public relations positions with international firms Ogilvy & Mather, Grendene & Partner, WMP Marketing and Public Relations, TECAN AG, and Pharmaton SA, Lugano.
Otto received his Ph.D. in information science and systems and MBA from the Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy, SUNY Albany, with studies in system dynamics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and his master of science in marketing communication and his bachelor of arts in advertising and communication from SAWI, Biel, Switzerland.
