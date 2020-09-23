OGDENSBURG — The petition calling for a public vote on recent changes to the Ogdensburg City Charter was rejected Wednesday based on a legal opinion from city attorney Scott B. Goldie.
City residents Douglas W. Loffler and Scott A. McRoberts, both members of the most recent 2017 Charter Review Commission, presented the petition during a City Council meeting Sept. 14, filing it with city Clerk Kathy A. Jock.
Mr. Loffler and Mr. McRoberts said they garnered 386 signatures requesting a November ballot referendum on a local law passed last month. The law amended the City Charter to require the chief of police to be a resident of the city, and require a majority vote from council for the city manager to hire or fire department heads.
In a 4-3 vote Aug. 24, City Council passed the amendments, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough in favor. Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nicole L. Kennedy voted against the changes.
In a Wednesday letter addressed to Mr. Skelly and City Council, Ms. Jock wrote Mr. Goldie’s opinion prevents her from accepting the petition, as does a third-party legal opinion requested by interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
“Despite the clear language in the City Charter permitting permissive referendum where it involves changes to the City Charter, the laws of the State of New York are quite clear that a municipality cannot expand upon the list of issues subject to either mandatory or permissive referendum,” Mr. Goldie wrote in his opinion.
Mr. Goldie noted the petition incorporates language from the City Charter itself: City Council actions to “establish, alter or abolish” city departments, offices or agencies can be petitioned for referendum. But those actions must fall under a specified category established by the state.
State Municipal Home Rule Law, Mr. Goldie said, outlines 11 local law topics for which a referendum can be called and overrides local law broadly allowing referendums. Topics include local law changes related to real property assessment, public bidding and contracts, account auditing and salary increases for elected officials. Changes to the authority or duties of a city position, such as the city manager, do not qualify for a public vote under state law.
“The rationale offered by the Courts and the Attorney General’s Office is that government by representation is the general rule, and direct action by the People must be specifically authorized by State Law,” Mr. Goldie wrote, citing two opinions rendered by the state Court of Appeals. “The opinions state that it is otherwise a waste of public resources to put a matter up for public referendum when the matter is otherwise acted upon by their elected representatives.”
Opponents of the City Charter changes, including Councilors Skamperle and Powers, have described the move as a “power grab” allowing City Council to micromanage the city manager.
Former councilors expressed frustration at the city’s Sept. 14 meeting, and during the presentation of the petition, Mr. Loffler said “it did not take much effort” to secure hundreds of signatures. He also read comments collected from those who signed the petition.
“Why did I vote for these guys?,” he read. “This is not what I voted for. They sold us a bill of goods.”
