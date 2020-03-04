St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Joshua T. Slate, 32, of 37769 Orebed Road, Philadelphia, with second-degree criminal trespassing on Feb. 28.
Deputies made the arrest following an investigation into a domestic incident alleged to have occurred on Feb. 24, at a residence on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur.
An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim in Gouverneur Town Court, and Mr. Slate was released on his own recognizance.
