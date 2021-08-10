60th reunion celebrated

The Ogdensburg Free Academy Class of 1961 celebrated its 60th reunion on July 28 at Hosmer’s Marina. Pictured are Bill Denio, Wayne Izzo, Howard Welt, Dick Zoller, Claudette Chateau, Bette Kennedy, Stan York, Alfred O’Brien, Bob Silmser, Gerry Kline, Terri O’ÄôBrien, Jackie Krause, Bill Rogers, Alice Delaurier, Carol Montroy, Joanne Garno, Vicki Savino, Bill Backus, Sharon Hickock, Pete Ward, Barbara Mack, Bob Downey and Art Cooke. Matt Curatolo/The Journal
