A Million Monarchs, a locally owned boudoir photography studio, recently donated more than $1,000 worth of toys and clothing to The Salvation Army Angel Tree. The toys will be delivered to underprivileged children within the area for the Holiday season.
PHOTO: A Million Monarchs supports Salvation Army Angel Tree
