Latest News
- High school roundup: Stevenson’s penalty kick launches Lyme past Copenhagen in girls soccer
- New school year brings new school for South Lewis Central little ones
- North country school districts welcome students back for first day of school
- Canton town clerk’s office closed to the public; municipal building remains open
- Work begins to revamp Clayton wastewater treatment plant
- Photo: Bridge beams in place
- Tensions rise at public hearing on rezoning Waverly Street
- Town planners approve Route 202 apartment project
Most Popular
-
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are rising
-
Former Fort Drum officer opening second restaurant in Public Square
-
At max capacity, Bella’s in Clayton closes for season 2 months early amid labor shortage
-
Decaying Anna anchors a boatload of visions in Cape Vincent
-
Netflix announces ‘Seinfeld’ to start streaming in October
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.