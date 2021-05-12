MASSENA — Passing by Hopsons Bay in Massena on Monday, tugboats Lois M., right, and Molly M. I., shepherd barge Glovertown Spirit, which is carrying the western half of the Commissioners Street bridge to Toronto.
The bridge is being shipped to Toronto in two sections — the eastern half will be shipped this summer.
