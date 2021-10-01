The reopening of the Jones Road bridge in Parishville, planned for Thursday, has been rescheduled for November. According to St. Lawrence County Superintendent of Highways Donald R. Chambers, the new bridge will have an asphalt surface over a plastic composite deck.
