Reopening delayed

The reopening of the Jones Road bridge in Parishville, planned for Thursday, has been rescheduled for November. According to St. Lawrence County Superintendent of Highways Donald R. Chambers, the new bridge will have an asphalt surface over a plastic composite deck. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

The reopening of the Jones Road bridge in Parishville, planned for Thursday, has been rescheduled for November. According to St. Lawrence County Superintendent of Highways Donald R. Chambers, the new bridge will have an asphalt surface over a plastic composite deck.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.