Potsdam businessman Michael Solberry, owner of Sticky Rice Sushi, and Saint Larry’s Bar & Grill, recently donated a platter of sushi to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department staff.
PHOTO: Canton-Potsdam Hospital receives the gift of sushi
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Online auction to raise funds for conservation work
- Community Bank, KeyBank close lobbies in response to rise in COVID-19 cases
- PHOTO: Canton-Potsdam Hospital receives the gift of sushi
- Commercial driver’s license classes starting at SUNY Canton
- PHOTO: Navy service performed by Louisville native
- New exhibit examines local history at Children’s Museum in Potsdam
- SUNY Potsdam partners with University at Buffalo Law School for 3+3 BA/JD program
- New guidebook filled with family activities in Northern New York
Most Popular
-
Ralph and Patricia Miller, 60 years
-
Cops crack Currier: Massena mayor arrested at gunpoint Tuesday on drug charges (VIDEO)
-
Investigation continues: Massena mayor to take leave of absence following Tuesday drug arrest
-
‘Dedicated to them not suffering’: Watertown man protects cat colony for 20 years, public takes notice and delivers
-
Sunday Portrait: For five decades, Watertown car salesman has had lots of drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.