Casella Waste Services recently made a gift to employees at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Canton that consisted of 88 gift certificates to a variety of locally owned restaurants to be given to employees in Canton. The gift was valued at $2,000, and came in an envelope with the message, “Thanks for your continued support in these difficult times. Stay safe and healthy, from Casella Waste Services.” From left, United Helpers Vice President of Development Christa Carroll, and Casella sales representative Bob Liggio. United Helpers photo
