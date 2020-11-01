Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) joins in recognition of National Healthcare Facilities and Engineering Week, Oct. 25 through 31, to recognize CHMC’s maintenance and engineering staff, whom we consider the unsung heroes of healthcare. Our team works tirelessly to address the facilities at CHMC, ensuring a safe and functional environment for all of our patients, visitors and staff. They also work behind the scenes to ensure that our facility systems stay up-to-date on the latest developments and trends. Pictured are CHMC facilities and engineering staff Marvin Garvey, Tim Self, Mike Wheeler, Joni Harradine, Bill Nelson, Marty Compeau, Roy Bice, and Kevin Palmer. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.