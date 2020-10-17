Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center joins the Nephrology Technician Week awareness this October and pauses to highlight the critical role nephrology technicians play in the care of renal dialysis patients. Nephrology technicians deliver the most direct care in most chronic dialysis facilities, such as Claxton-Hepburn’s Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center. They perform specific direct patient care activities and function under the registered nurse’s direction and oversight. From left to right are Agarwal Renal Center nephrology technicians Joanne Planty, Jill Sweeney, and Lori Wood. Also in the picture is Rich Pandel, Director of the Agarwal Renal Center. Contributed photo
