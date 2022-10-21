Volunteer crew builds trail bridge

A new element is nearly complete on the trail around Heritage Island Park. As with most projects in the park, which is owned by Grasse River Heritage, the bridge over a rocky portion of the trail was entirely the work of local volunteers. These included Peter Wyckoff,who was responsible for the design, Louis Tremaine, Peter Beekman, Bruce Brownlee, and Conrad Stuntz, working in various combinations over the course of four days. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo
