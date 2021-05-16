Getting dibs on a good camping spot

What first appears to be a debris trail on Raquette River Road in Parishville are place markers used by summer campers to hold their spots in line for opening day May 28 at Brookfield Power’s Blake Campsite.

Brookfield doesn’t accept reservations — campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

