Taking advantage of mild fall weather Thursday, Christopher Konsul IV, standing in the basket of a hydraulic lift, attaches strands of Christmas lights to a house owned by David Seguin on Cook Street in Massena. Mr. Seguin plans to decorate his house and a house on South Main Street with 10,000 lights. “I’ve got ground displays planned too,” Mr. Seguin said. “There is gonna be a lot, so I have to start now.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
