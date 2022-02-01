Hometown support

Signs of support for singles luge Olympian Jonny Gustafson are appearing in and around his hometown, including a banner that hangs over Main Street in Massena Tuesday. In-Law Brewing Company has named a beer in support of Gustafson, “Brother Jonny” a red, white and blue India Pale Ale which will be available in growlers at the Chase Mills location and on tap at select restaurants and taverns in Potsdam and Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
