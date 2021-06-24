Banners have been installed along State Street honoring the 106 graduating members of the Class of 2021 at Ogdensburg Free Academy. Jaiden Logan, a lineworker with Highline Communications, Ogdensburg, is pictured putting the finishing touches to a recently installed banner that were purchased by families of the seniors and designed and printed by QT Laser & Design, Ogdensburg. Highline Communications owner Brendan Johnson said it was an honor for his company to assist in putting up the banners. Johnson and many of his employees, including Logan, are OFA graduates. OFA’s graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday on the turf field. Matt Curatolo/The Journal
