LaRock retires from OFD after 28 years of service

Assistant Fire Chief Raymond LaRock has retired from the Ogdensburg Fire Department after 28 years of service on June 18. Friends and family flocked to the fire station to say thanks at a previous shift. Pictured from left: Isaac LaRock, son; Kelly LaRock, wife; Raymond LaRock; and Rachel LaRock, daughter. LaRock is holding a phone that has his son, Nevin LaRock, on it while he’s in New Mexico serving in the U.S. Air Force. Submitted photo
