Lasagna for cats

Lyne Soulia, left, president of the Amvets 282 Auxiliary, presented a check for $800 to Alysia Maynard, director of the Potsdam Humane Society. Thanks to all who supported the auxiliary’s drive through lasagna dinner Saturday, Oct. 10. The funds were given in memory of Susan Freego Gibbons, former auxiliary member and PHS board member. Black cats had a very special place in Susan’s heart. Photo provided
