Latest News
- High school sports: First Booster Club sportsmanship coupons awarded to Martin, Schonberg
- High school sports: Saranac proves too much for Canton in season’s first game
- High school sports: Canton varsity soccer begins season with scrimmage, Chazy Tournament
- High school sports: Canton volleyball ready to start season
- Students are back at Canton Central School
- PHOTO: Last day fun
- Sieminski wins Partridge Run Club Championship in dramatic fashion
- High school sports: Bear’s JV boys soccer wind OFA tournament
Most Popular
-
Two teens die in tragic, freak accident
-
Former members of Christian Fellowship Center demonstrate in Potsdam and Canton in support of CARE Act
-
Former Christian Fellowship Center members support making clergy mandatory reporters, allege systemic CFC abuse
-
In freak accident in Oswego County, downed powerlines kill two teens, two others narrowly escape uninjured
-
High school roundup: Indian River football rolls past Beekmantown at Potsdam, 30-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.