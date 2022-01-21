Latest News
- St. Lawrence County Public Health ceasing some contact tracing; isolation and quarantine moving to an honor system
- One new COVID-19 death reported Friday in Jefferson County; tri-county virus cases rise 837
- PHOTO: Main Street freeze
- Lewis County may roll two capital project bonds into one $50 million bond
- Watertown lawmakers to discuss second entrance to city industrial park
- Watertown tenant with history of painting biblical quotes arrested Friday for allegedly causing over $40k in damage to apartment
- Oswego County daily COVID update: 218 positive lab test results; 59 positive at-home test results
- West Seneca man killed in second fatal Osceola snowmobile crash this week
Most Popular
Temporary change made to CDL testing to attract more school bus drivers
16-year-old dead after crash in Pamelia
Adams woman tracks lost cellphone back to Little Caesars employee who allegedly stole it while working
‘It’s just a shame:’ Longtime Watertown police officer dies only few months after retirement
Two airlifted to Syracuse after truck strikes tree Saturday in Pamelia
