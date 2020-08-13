Thank you for your service

Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Josh Manley, from Massena, fits a thermostatic expansion valve before placing it into a condensing unit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs

