Moose out for a swim in Mountain View Lake

Phillip Showen captured this picture from his yard at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on the southwest side of Mountain View Lake. “They got about halfway across the lake and saw me watching them, so they turned around and went back the way they came,” Phillip said. “I was just out in the yard on my porch when I heard a bunch of strange splashing sounds and there they were walking across the lake.” Submitted photo by Phillip Showen
