Music inspires dancing in Canton

Music lovers dance on the sidewalk Thursday as John Danis performs in front of Nature’s Storehouse on Main Street in Canton. In the background, Warren “Big Pappa” Harman plays guitar in front of Nola’s General Store. Music on Main has become a new tradition in downtown Canton, with live music every Thursday night in June in front of Main Street businesses. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
