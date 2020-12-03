Navy

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/Provided photo

Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Emilie Eggleston, from Louisville, heaves a mooring line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) on Nov. 27. Ross is currently on its 10th Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

