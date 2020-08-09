Niles donation

Ryan Niles, left, of Niles Asset Management, and Paul Mitchell, campaign coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, display a plaque recognizing Niles Asset Management’s generous gift of $16,000 for the endowment campaign. Those interested in donating can mail a check, payable to SLCHA, to SLCHA, P.O. Box 8, Canton, or visit www.slcha.org, click on the donate button. Submitted photo

