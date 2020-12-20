Norwood

Norwood American Legion Commander Elaine A Saarinen presents a $250.00 donation check to director and president of the Norwood Village Green Concert Series, Joe Liotta, for the 2021 Season. The 2021 schedules motto is ”Taking a Sad Song and Making it Better.” The concert series was founded in 1974 and is a not for profit founded to impact our home communities via inspiring public outdoor performances. Gladding photo
