The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club hosted the food stand Aug. 26 at the “Back To School” event put on by the Community Lunch Program at St Raymond’s Church in Raymondville. Hotdogs, popcorn, chips and drinks were free and available for all guests. “We definitely had fun being able to reconnect after some time apart and helping out our community,” Key Club member Molly Gardner said. Pictured are Kiwanian and Norwood-Norfolk Key Club Faculty Advisor Patti Dean, Kiwanian Goerge Biffer, Key Club President Molly Gardner, Key Club members Hope Ross and Alivia Jackson, Kiwanian Lee Mittelstaedt and Key Club member Hannah Hartigan. Submitted photo
