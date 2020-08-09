Allen Tower Jr., CEO of NuMED in Hopkinton, was recognized Wednesday for his $25,000 gift to the Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, an endowment fundraiser for the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
Mr. Tower made the trip to Canton where he was treated to a tour of the Silas Wright Museum. A plaque that reads “The NuMED Children Attic ‘A Wonderful Place for Youngsters’” now hangs in the museum’s Children’s Attic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.