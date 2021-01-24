Rescue pup enjoys ski adventure

Hawk, left, takes a ride in the backpack of Jacob Gnann on Mount Pisgah on Jan. 17. Rachel Gnann of Tupper Lake stands with her daughters Emma, left, and Harper. Their other daughter Hazel was already down the hill. This was Hawk’s second time skiing, and he seemed to enjoy it. He is a rescue dog Rachel adopted from Pooches out of Puerto Rico in Albany. Rachel said she has adopted several dogs from the organization, which takes dogs from a high-kill shelter in Puerto Rico. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise
