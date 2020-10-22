Auxilian of the year

Carla Premo was recently chosen as the Massena Hospital Auxiliary 2020 Auxilian of the Year. She has served on the Auxiliary for over five years and has been extremely active in assisting with a multitude of projects, and serving as a sales member in the Massena Hospital Gift Shop. Ms. Premo is currently an Auxiliary Officer, and previously served as an Auxiliary Director. She is retired from Massena Memorial Hospital, where she was the Director of Environmental Services. Carla Premo (left) is pictured with Auxiliary President Debra Willer. St. Lawrence Health System photo
