‘Raminator’ visits Blevins Brothers

Blevins Brothers, Ogdensburg, and Hall Brothers Racing combined to host an appearance by the “Raminator” monster truck at the auto dealership on July 10 to raise money for Jerry’s Run for Cancer. Representatives from Blevins Brothers, Hall Brothers Racing and Jerry’s Ride for Cancer grouped together for a photo. Blevins personnel are Lynn Blevins, Kevin Sellers, Marc Blevins, Lisa Hirsh and John Rogers. From Hall Brothers Racing team and Jerry’s Run are Tom Hall, Jim Sperron, Scott Christman, Steve Root, Tammi Turner and Libby Chetwin. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.