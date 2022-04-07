Latest News
- New Skate Park coming to Oswego
- High school football: Central Square, Fulton join expanded independent league
- Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter
- Five public hearings scheduled before April Legislature meeting
- High school baseball: Gauthier and surrounding youth set to shine for Pulaski
- An artist’s immortality in a gift to her high school, a scholarship for future artists
- City attorney says Mayor Smith doesn’t have to recuse himself from Stewart’s project vote
- High school lacrosse: Combs, defense boosts Watertown to win over Carthage
Physician assistant who died in weekend crash four days after becoming a father described as ‘a beautiful soul’
Market on Main hopes to add local flavor to Sackets Harbor
Madrid supervisor resigns, then appointed as supervisor by town board
Public auction for city-owned parcels ends in confusion after top bidder withdraws
One man dead after Friday crash in Lewis County
