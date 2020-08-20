Rooftop project at Snell Hall

A crew from Apex Superior Roofing, Schenectady, a subcontractor of Vecino Group, works to remove and replace the roof on downtown Snell Hall, Potsdam, on Wednesday. Work on the roof is expected to continue through September. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

