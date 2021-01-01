Seacomm

SeaComm recently donated $1,000 to United Helpers. The funds will be used to help provide critical resources for the organization, including masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. The donation is a combined effort of SeaComm’s Canton and Ogdensburg branch locations to support local health care workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a strong impact on north country communities. Pictured from left are SeaComm Branch Manager Barb Bessette and Christa Caroll, vice president of development for United Helpers. Submitted photo
