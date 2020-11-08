SeaComm recently donated 50 new winter coats to the United Way of Northern New York.
The coats will be delivered to children in need who live in communities throughout St. Lawrence County.
This gesture is part of SeaComm’s ongoing Pay-It-Forward Program, which has enabled SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve since 2017.
