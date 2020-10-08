free movie tix

SeaComm recently covered the admission costs for all moviegoers at the 56 Drive-In in Massena. Those who arrived for the evening show times on Oct. 2, were treated to a free night at the drive-in, courtesy of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program. SeaComm also supplied two Kindle Fire tablets as the top prizes for the costume contest, which was part of the inaugural Frightfest. Since 2017, this ongoing initiative has enabled SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve. From left are SeaComm Assistant Branch Manager Megan Spoon and Branch Manager Joanne Langdon. SeaComm photo
