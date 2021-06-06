Seaway Career and Technical scholarship winner

Seaway Career and Technical Education Center has announced Jordan White as the $1,000 winner of the annual Courtnee Stowell Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an education and human services senior from Massena Central to use toward the pursuit of higher education in the field. From left are Claire Englert, Katherine Englert, Jordan White, Robin Wolpin and David Stowell. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.